Czech Republic looking at opening borders with four neighboring countries from July

PRAGUE, May 3. /TASS/. The Czech Republic is looking at opening its borders with four neighboring states from July, aktualne.cz online media outlet said on Saturday citing Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek as saying.

"I would be glad if [the Czech Republic] could open borders with the four neighboring countries - Austria, Germany, Poland, and Slovakia - from July," he said. "We have made biggest progress in talks [on border opening] with the Austrians and the Slovaks. The most difficult talks will obviously be with Poland."

From April 24, Czech nationals are allowed to visit foreign countries but are obliged to observe a two-week quarantine upon return. However foreign trips are possible only in cases of extreme necessity. The authorities recommend people to refrain from visiting foreign countries this year. Nevertheless, an entry ban for foreigners is still in place.

An emergency situation regime is in force in the Czech Republic from March 12 until at least May 17.

Since early March, as many as 7,750 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Czech Republic, which has a population of 10.6 million. A total of 245 coronavirus-associated deaths have been registered and 3,446 patients have recovered.

As many as 253,826 people have been tested for the coronavirus infection since early March.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3.2 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 230,000 deaths have been reported.