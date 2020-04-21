Security subgroup fails to agree on new disengagement areas in eastern Ukraine — Donetsk

DONETSK, April 21. /TASS/. The security subgroup of the Contact Group on Ukrainian reconciliation has once again failed to agree on new disengagement areas, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR)’s mission to the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) said.

On Monday, the security subgroup met via a video link-up to try to agree on disengagement.

"We have suggested four areas - two for DPR and two for LPR [Lugansk People’s Republic]. But the Ukrainian side’s stance demonstrates that they have no intention to agree on any of the proposed areas, because none of them was proposed by Kiev. This hampers not only the negotiations process in general, but the agreement on new areas for disengagement of personnel and equipment," DPR’s envoy to the security subgroup, Alexei Nikonorov, said.

He said that no progress was also reached regarding the text of an annex to the 2016 framework agreement on disengagement.

According to a statement by the DPR mission to the JCCC, the video conference began at 14:00 Moscow time on Monday and lasted four hours.

On Tuesday, April 21, subgroups on humanitarian and economic missions are also expected to convene in the video-conference format.

The video conference of the Contact Group itself is due on Wednesday, April 22.