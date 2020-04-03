West opposes Russia’s proposal in UN General Assembly to reject sanctions, says mission

UN, April 3. /TASS/. Ukraine, Georgia, Britain, the United States and EU countries have opposed the UN General Assembly’s resolution initiated by Moscow on measures to provide assistance to countries in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s permanent mission to the United Nations said in a statement.

Earlier the UN General Assembly passed an alternative and wider draft declaration on solidarity in countering COVID-19 pandemic, which ignored the UN Secretary General’s urge to lift sanctions.

"Our text envisaged: recognizing the leading role of the WHO in combating the pandemic; consent of states to cooperate, i.a. in order to develop methods that should stop the spread and ensure treatment of the COVID-19 disease; providing assistance to the most vulnerable states, especially developing countries; rejection of trade wars and unilateral sanctions adopted without the mandate of the UN Security Council, in order to ensure early access to food and medication; countering financial speculations with essential supplies," the statement said.

"Our document failed to be adopted by consensus. Ukraine, Georgia, UK, US, and EU prevented it," the diplomatic mission noted.