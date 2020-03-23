Kiev residents banned from using public transport

The Kiev Mayor’s Office press service announced that on Monday, 17 public transport routes were active to deliver medical staff, utilities, social and other essential services’ employees to work. Only people with special pass card are allowed into the transport.

KIEV, March 23. /TASS/. Kiev residents will be banned from using public transport over coronavirus spread starting Monday, and National Guard officers are stationed at every bus stop. There are 29 cases in Kiev already, out of 73 across Ukraine.

There are not many people at the bus stops in Kiev, TASS reported says. National Guard officers check if passengers have their special pass with them. Some organizations have leased buses to transport their employees.

The city authorities have granted the far-right organization "Municipal guard" rights to conduct transport documents check.

Due to suspension of public transport, the number of cars skyrocketed, jamming traffic at certain points of Ukrainian capital.

By March 23, 73 coronavirus cases have been registered in Ukraine, 3 people died, while 1 patient recovered.