Rouhani offers Putin to hold next Astana summit in Iran

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani offered Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold the next summit in the Astana format in the Islamic Republic, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday at the meeting with Chairman of the Federation Council's Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev.

"Several days ago, Presidents Rouhani and Putin talked over the phone. During the phone conversation, President Rouhani invited President Putin <...> suggesting that the next summit in the Astana format in the near future should be held in Iran," Jalali said.