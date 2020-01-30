Russia suspends import of exotic animals from China due to coronavirus

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia’s agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor has suspended the import of exotic animals from China from January 30 over the new coronavirus outbreak, Darina Isakova, head of the department of veterinary supervision, told TASS.

"Rosselkhoznadzor has suspended the import of exotic animals from China since January 30," she said.

According to Isakova, the suspension is temporary, it will last for one month, until all circumstances are clarified. "We monitor the situation with coronavirus and study all the circumstances of the transmission of the virus and its spread," she added.

The Chinese authorities registered the pneumonia outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus in late December 2019 in the city of Wuhan, central China. According to the latest data, more than 8,100 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in China, and 171 of them have died. Besides China, the novel coronavirus has been reported in 18 countries. The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of national concern and sent its experts to China.