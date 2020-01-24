Libya’s chaos may spread to the entire Mediterranean region, cautions Erdogan

ANKARA, January 24. /TASS/. If political stability does not return to Libya, chaos in the North African country may spread to the entire Mediterranean region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cautioned Friday during the opening ceremony of a new wing for the Turkish-German University in Istanbul, also attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"Terrorist groups must not take root in Libya. This applies to Daesh [Arabic for the Islamic State, terror group, outlawed in Russia] and Al-Qaeda [also banned in Russia] terrorists as well. To that end, the political process must be ramped up first and foremost. Should the situation in Libya not stabilize soon, the chaos will spread across the entire Mediterranean region," President Erdogan said, according to Anadolu news agency.

In the meantime, Angela Merkel welcomed the expansion of cooperation with Turkey in the scientific sphere.