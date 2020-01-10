Merkel to make one-day visit to Moscow on January 11

Kremlin says killing of Soleimani is not reason of Merkel’s upcoming visit to Russia

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to Moscow, scheduled for January 11, will be a one-day trip, a spokesperson for the German embassy in Russia told TASS on Friday.

"The chancellor will arrive in Moscow for a one-day visit," the spokesperson said in response to a question.

According to the embassy spokesperson, Merkel would be accompanied by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. The agenda of the German chancellor’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to cover the developments in Syria, Libya, Iran, Iraq and Ukraine.