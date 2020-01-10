Iran welcomes participation of foreign experts in plane crash investigation — spokesman

Pressure on Iran may soar amid speculations about external causes for plane crash — expert

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Iran welcomes the participation in the Ukrainian Airlines plane crash investigation of those countries whose citizens were killed in the incident, Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman Abbas Musawi said on Thursday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the presence of experts from those countries whose citizens died in this tragic crash," the ministry said on its Telegram account.

Musawi also asked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and representatives of other countries to share information that they have about the crash.

Reuters reported earlier that an Iranian official asked Boeing to send a representative to take part in the investigation of the crash.

On January 8, the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 plane crashed shortly after takeoff near Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport. According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristayko, 176 people on board died. Among them were citizens of Afghanistan, Germany, Iran, Canada, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and Sweden.