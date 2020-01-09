Pressure on Iran may soar amid speculations about external causes for plane crash — expert

When speaking about the possibility of Iran’s strikes on facilities belonging to the US and their allies in the Middle East, the pundit assumed that the United Arab Emirates could become a target

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Speculations about external causes for Wednesday’s Ukraine International Airlines flight crash outside Tehran may ramp up pressure on Iran, Valdai International Discussion Club Program Director Oleg Barabanov told TASS on Thursday. "Speculations have it that the Ukrainian aircraft did not crash for technical reasons but as a result of a missile strike, though it is unclear who could have launched the missile. If this theory becomes popular, it will lead to a dramatic turn of events and the air crash will gain psychological importance in terms of future pressure on Iran, particularly from the United States," the expert pointed out.

When speaking about the possibility of Iran’s strikes on facilities belonging to the US and their allies in the Middle East, Barabanov assumed that the United Arab Emirates could become a target. "If it happens, the whole region will explode," he emphasized. "If we leave Iraq out, then the nearest US bases are in Qatar and Turkey. However, Tehran maintains rather constructive relations with the two countries, while Saudi Arabia is Iran’s rival in the Islamic world along with its supporter, the UAE, that is in confrontation with Qatar. There is a proxy war going on between them, first and foremost, in Libya," the expert explained. "There is a US air base near Abu Dhabi in the UAE. That said, not Qatar but the UAE is likely to become the next target for Iran," Barabanov added. He pointed to rather close cooperation between Qatar and Iran. "There were reports that after General Qassem Soleimani’s killing, the Qataris contacted the Iranians, probably in order to talk them out of a retaliatory strike on a US base in Qatar," he said. According to the expert, senior Iranian officials stated that if the US conducted another strike on Iran, Washington’s allies would suffer, "but they named Israel and the Emirates, not Qatar and Turkey." Tensions around Iran