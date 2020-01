Iran launches over a dozen ballistic missiles at US military facilities in Iraq — Pentagon

TEHRAN, January 8. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) call Israel an accomplice of the United States in the assassination of ex-commander of IRGC Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani, Fars News Agency reported on Wednesday.

"Within the frames of this crime [Soleimani’s assassination] we in no way view Israel separately from the United States," Fars reported citing a statement from IRGC.