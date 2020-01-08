Several US facilities in Iraq attacked with ballistic missiles launched from Iran - TV.
Iran will never have nuclear weapons - US President
"Iran will never have a nuclear weapon!" he wrote
US troops won’t leave unless Iraq pays back for US air base, says Trump
USA are going to put sanctions on Iraq, "if there’s any hostility", President Trump says
Russian Defense Minister held talks with Iran’s Chief of Staff
The situation in the Middle East aggravated dramatically after the US missile strike near the Baghdad airport, killing head of the Iran’s Quds Force Qasem Soleimani
Russian lawmaker slams as "clumsy" Brussels’ idea to invite Iranian foreign minister
Konstantin Kosachev believes that a more responsible option for Brussels would have been to invite US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with the aim "to explain to him that following these adventurous actions, Washington has placed its European and regional allies in a predicament"
EU formally confirms foreign ministers’ meeting on Iran
Josep Borrell said that EU will play its full role to seek de-escalation of tensions in the region
Moscow residents bring flowers to Iranian embassy in wake of Soleimani’s killing
Many Iranian exchange students and representatives of the Iranian media have arrived at the scene, along with Russian nationals expressing solidarity with the Iranian people
Russia and China block UNSC statement on US embassy bombing in Iraq - Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya said that the statement did not account for further developments
US Congress to vote on resolution to limit Trump’s military action against Iran
The resolution reasserts Congress's long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration's military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days
US disappointed by Iraqi MPs voting to end foreign troops presence - spokesperson
US Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus believes "it is in the shared interests of the United States and Iraq to continue fighting ISIS together"
At least 35 people killed in stampede at Soleimani funeral in Iran
It was also noted that another 48 people were injured
President Maduro backs Luis Parra as Venezuela Speaker
Earlier, Parra, who is Guaido’s rival, declared himself head of the chamber
Syrian leader talks plans to eliminate terrorists in Idlib with Putin
According to the SANA news agency, Putin and al-Assad "backed political process in Syria and laying down the necessary conditions for it"
Angela Merkel to visit Russia
Putin and Merkel intend to discuss international agenda during bilateral talks
Ukraine’s Zelensky visits Oman with his family, expected to hold talks
Ukrainian President is reported to focus in Oman on bilateral trade and economic cooperation, diplomatic relations and investments in Ukraine
Putin pays visit to Damascus, meets Syria’s al-Assad
Russian President also underlined that it is clear to the naked eye that peaceful life is returning to the streets of Damascus
Zakharova emphasizes word 'mistake' in US statement on withdrawal of troops from Iraq
Earlier, General Mark Millie, the head of the Chief of Staff Committee (CNA) of the US Armed Forces, told reporters that a letter about the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq had been published in error, it was a preliminary draft
Russia remains committed to Iranian nuclear deal - Foreign Ministry
Tehran’s abandonment of restrictions in developing its uranium enrichment capabilities does not pose any threat in itself in terms of proliferation of nuclear weapons, the Ministry noted
Baghdad’s ‘green zone’, Iraqi air base housing US troops come under fire
There are no casualties or damage
Well-known Russian oncologist dies in St. Petersburg after two-year battle with cancer
In March 2018, Andrey Pavlenko found out that he had an aggressive form of stomach cancer in the third stage
Russia’s Roscosmos and S7 start working on characteristics of Sea Launch rocket
In early December 2019, the S7 Space press service announced that the floating platform would be relocated to a Russian port in the Far East in 2020
Erdogan plans to focus on regional issues at talks with Putin on January 8
Turkish President is hopeful that he alongside Putin will be able to "push for a ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib at the [January 8] meeting so that bombs will stop falling on civilians’ houses"
US President ready to hold talks with Iran on nuclear deal reconsideration - White House
Trump reiterated earlier that he is set for the dialog with Tehran and is ready to meet Iranian representatives without conditions precedent. The US administration has stressed up to now that the proposal remains in force
Bundeswehr suspends rotation of forces in Iraq, says Defense Ministry
Earlier, the Iraqi parliament voted in favor of the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country
Gold spot prices at all-time high since 2013
Gold prices on the spot market climbed to $1,588.13 per Troy ounce during the trading session
Putin to visit Turkey on Wednesday for TurkStream launch
Russian President will hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss issues of further development of Russian-Turkish cooperation and urgent international issues, including the situation in Syria and Libya
Erdogan says killing of Soleimani should not be left without response
Turkish President pointed out that in the latest phone call he asked US President Donald Trump to "refrain from escalation with Iran"
Iran’s nuclear program remains under IAEA control, says Russian envoy
According to Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov, Iran declared that its nuclear program would be based on its technical needs
General Soleimani was key figure in cooperation with Russia - Iran leader’s top adviser
"Soleimani was a key figure in our bilateral partnership with Russia and showed big respect for Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom he had close relationship", Ali Akbar Velayati said
Putin arrives to Istanbul from Damascus to launch TurkStream on January 8
The Kremlin press service earlier reported that Putin has talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan planned for his visit to Turkey
Iraq restricts coalition forces’ movement, preparing foreign troop pullout - reports
The situation in Iraq deteriorated dramatically on December 29 after US airstrikes on facilities of the Kataib Hezbollah militia group in Syria and Iraq
Merkel, Macron and Johnson urge Iran to abandon moves violating nuclear deal
Merkel, Macron and Johnson also urged the Iraqi authorities to ensure support for the US-led anti-terrorist coalition
US denies visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif for trip to UN Security Council meeting
Visa was necessary for trip to UN Security Council meeting on Thursday
Iraq’s parliament passes resolution to end presence of foreign forces
The lawmakers said that the "government must work to end the presence of any foreign troops in the republic and to cancel work under the security agreement with the international anti-terrorism coalition"
TurkStream launches in competitive environment eyeing long-term prospects - analysts
The launch of the gas pipeline, which runs from the Russkaya compressor station in the Anapa region along the bottom of the Black Sea to the Turkish coast, is scheduled for January 8
President Putin congratulates Orthodox Christians celebrating Christmas
Russian President earlier presented the Tikhvin Icon of the Mother of God to the Transfiguration Cathedral of St. Petersburg at the Christmas services
Russian defense ministry highlights Solemaini’s contribution to combating IS in Syria
According to his statement, the killing of the commander will lead to an escalation of military-political tensions in the Middle East, negatively affecting the global security system
Iran announces right to self-defense in letter to UN
The US "is fighting those who combat terrorism" instead of the declared goal of fighting against terrorism, the document says
‘Legal notice not required’ if US strikes back should Iran strike US target, says Trump
US President notes that ‘such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless’
Venezuelan opposition declares Guaido as Speaker of the National Assembly
Juan Pablo Guanipa and Carlos Berrizbeitia were appointed his deputies
New trials of Kinzhal hypersonic complex to show bomber’s ability to boost missiles
The Tu-22M3 aircraft "suits perfectly" for Kinzhal hypersonic missiles’ trials by its mass and volume characteristics, the Russian general said
