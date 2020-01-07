At least 35 people killed in stampede at Soleimani funeral in Iran

TEHRAN, January 7. /TASS/. At least 35 people were killed in a stampede during a funeral procession for Iranian general Qassem Soleimani who was killed last week in a U.S. airstrike, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) said on Tuesday.

It was also noted that another 48 people were injured, according to preliminary data. According to medical services, the stampede was caused by a large crowd.

On January 3, General Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, was killed in a drone strike at Baghdad International Airport. According to the US Administration, the operation was defensive, as it was aimed at protecting US troops stationed in the Middle East. According to Washington, the attacks planned by the Iranian general could have led to the deaths of hundreds of Americans and Iraqis.

After the attack, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council vowed at an emergency session to exact "severe revenge" on those involved in the killing of Soleimani, blaming the US for the attack. In a telephone call with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif bashed the attack as an act of terrorism by the US.