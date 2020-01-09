Zelensky declares day of mourning after plane crash in Iran

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has declared January 9 a day of mourning after a Ukrainian plane crashed in Iran, the president’s office said in a statement after a working meeting on Thursday.

"In order to pay tribute to those killed the president ordered to lower Ukrainian national flags at half-mast at houses and buildings of Ukraine’s state authorities, local government, state enterprises, agencies and organizations," the statement reads.