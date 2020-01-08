All passengers of Ukrainian aircraft killed after it crashed in Tehran — Reuters

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. All people onboard of a Boeing-737 of the Ukraine International Airlines, which crashed earlier in the day in the Iranian capital of Tehran, were killed, according to Reuters.
Fars news agency reported early on Wednesday that Boeing-737 of the Ukraine International Airlines carrying 180 passengers and crewmembers crashed in Tehran shortly after its take-off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport.
Iranian television channel Press TV reported that the aircraft carried 170 people.