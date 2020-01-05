Ukraine’s Zelensky visits Oman with his family, expected to hold talks

KIEV, January 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his family have arrived in Oman on holiday and also the president is expected to hold some summit meetings, the presidential office said on the Telegram channel on Sunday.

"President Vladimir Zelensky is staying in Oman where he arrived with his family on a regular flight for his own money. In the coming days, the head of state is scheduled to hold summit meetings," the presidential office added.

Zelensky is reported to focus in Oman on bilateral trade and economic cooperation, diplomatic relations and investments in Ukraine.

The presidential office reported about the trip after some media outlets had published Zelensky’s photos from Oman. However, no announcements about Zelensky’s visit to Oman had been posted on the presidential website.