Black boxes of Bek Air crashed plane to be decoded by January 10

"The Interstate Aviation Committee said that they will work during the holidays, will work on decoding, and we will also announce the preliminary results of the investigation by Janaury 10," Sklyar said. The three black boxes are in good condition, he added noting that there should be no problems with decoding them.

NUR-SULTAN, December 30. /TASS/. The Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) plans to decode the black boxes of the Bek Air crashed plane by 10 January 2020, Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar told reporters on Monday.

"IAC specialists arrived to the crash site in Almaty the day before yesterday, they are providing all possible support. They are objective, they are independent. If a black box is not damaged, it can be decoded rather fast, as they say. The country's president ordered to announce the preliminary results of the investigation by January 10. I think that we will definitely observe this deadline," he explained.

The Bek Air Fokker-100 plane en route from Almaty to Nur-Sultan crashed early Friday, December 27, after losing altitude shortly after takeoff, crashing through a concrete wall and into a two-storey building. Ninety-eight people were onboard, including five crewmembers. Twelve people died in the crash.

A governmental commission was set up to investigate the crash. The initial report on the casuses of the crash will be presented no earlier than on January 10. Bek Air operations were suspended until the causes of the crash are established.