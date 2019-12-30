Three possible causes of Bek Air plane crash being considered

NUR-SULTAEN, December 30. /TASS/. Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry is considering three possible causes of the Bek Air plane crash outside the Almaty airport on December 27, Interior Minister Erlan Turgumbayev told reporters on Monday.

"The Interior Ministry's investigative group is currently investigating the plane crash in Almaty," Turgumbayev said. Three possible causes of the crash are currently being considered: first, human error; second, technical malfunction of the aircraft; third, malfunction in navigation systems," he added.