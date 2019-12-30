Three possible causes of Bek Air plane crash being considered

NUR-SULTAEN, December 30. /TASS/. Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry is considering three possible causes of the Bek Air plane crash outside the Almaty airport on December 27, Interior Minister Erlan Turgumbayev told reporters on Monday.
"The Interior Ministry's investigative group is currently investigating the plane crash in Almaty," Turgumbayev said. Three possible causes of the crash are currently being considered: first, human error; second, technical malfunction of the aircraft; third, malfunction in navigation systems," he added.
The Bek Air Fokker-100 plane en route from Almaty to Nur-Sultan crashed early Friday, December 27, after losing altitude shortly after takeoff, crashing through a concrete wall and into a two-storey building. Ninety-eight people were onboard, including five crewmembers. Twelve people died in the crash.
A governmental commission was set up to investigate the crash. The initial report on the casuses of the crash will be presented no earlier than on January 10. Bek Air operations were suspended until the causes of the crash are established.