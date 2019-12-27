Seven people die in plane crash outside Almaty airport

NUR-SULTAN, December 27. /TASS/. Seven people died in a crash of a Bek Air plane outside the Almaty airport, the press service of the Committee of Civil Aviation at Kazakhstan's Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development said on Friday.

"Today, on 27 December 2019, at 7:22 a.m. (4:22 a.m. Moscow time), Bek Air Flight Z2100 en route from Almaty to Nur-Sultan lost altitude and crashed into a concrete structure. The plane crashed into a two-storey building. Rescue efforts have started right away, and no fire broke out. Evacuation of passengers and crewmembers is underway. Seven people died in the crash," the press service said.

According to preliminary reports, there were 95 passengers and five crewmembers onboard.

The Bek Air fleet consists of Fokker 100 planes. Until the reasons of the crash are established, use of other aircraft of this type has been temporarily suspended. A governmental commission has been set up to investigate the reasons of the crash.

Earlier reports said a Bek Air plane disappeared from the radar and crashed outside the Almaty aiport early Friday.