FlyDubai airliner’s crash in Rostov-on-Don in 2016 was pilots’ fault — IAC

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Air pilots’ mistakes were the main factor that caused the crash of FlyDubai’s Boeing-737 in Rostov-on-Don in 2016, the Interstate Aviation Committee said in a report.
The IAC blamed the crash on a combination of factors, the most likely ones being turbulence, stress, psychological problems experienced by the plane’s captain (including unpreparedness to enter into holding pattern), and the crew members’ lack of coordination and insufficient skills and competences.
"By the moment of the crash the crew had spent six hours in the air, including two hours in a strained situation that required making unique decisions. The crash occurred at the most unfavorable time from the standpoint of biorhythms, when the human body’s working ability is the lowest and the risk of errors soars," the IAC said.
On March 19, 2016 a passenger Boeing 737-800 of the United Arab Emirates’ FlyDubai airlines, registration number A6-FDN (flight FZ-981 from Dubai to Rostov-on-Don) crashed near the runway at the airport of destination and fell apart. All 62 people on board — 55 passengers (including 44 Russians) and seven crewmembers died in the disaster. The liner was trying to land in bad visibility and gusty winds.