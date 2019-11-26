FlyDubai airliner’s crash in Rostov-on-Don in 2016 was pilots’ fault — IAC

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Air pilots’ mistakes were the main factor that caused the crash of FlyDubai’s Boeing-737 in Rostov-on-Don in 2016, the Interstate Aviation Committee said in a report.

The IAC blamed the crash on a combination of factors, the most likely ones being turbulence, stress, psychological problems experienced by the plane’s captain (including unpreparedness to enter into holding pattern), and the crew members’ lack of coordination and insufficient skills and competences.