Nicaragua calls Russia friend, pledges to forge ties

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Moscow and Managua have a relationship of friendship that the two countries will be bolstering, Nicaragua’s Foreign Minister Denis Ronaldo Moncada Colindres said on Friday after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We will be forging ties and are in dialogue about legal groundwork for our relations. We have some memoranda of understanding, some other laws and regulations, which allows us to set the course for the further enhancement of relations, even though they are already at an exemplary level," the minister stressed.

According to the Nicaraguan foreign minister, during the talks the two top diplomats exchanged views on bilateral issues, and touched upon historic ties between Nicaragua and Russia.

"We will mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of these relations. It is a very fruitful, friendly and brotherly relationship based on mutual respect for sovereignty on the basis of the United Nations Charter and international law. We abide by fundamental principles of peaceful existence as well as respect for self-determination and sovereignty of our peoples," he added.