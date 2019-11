NEW YORK, November 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian billionaire Igor Kolomoisky in an interview with The New York Times has called for ending the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine and restoring Ukrainian-Russian relations.

"They’re stronger anyway. We have to improve our relations," Kolomoisky said, speaking about Russia. "People want peace, a good life, they don’t want to be at war. And you [America] are forcing us to be at war, and not even giving us the money for it."