France supports relaunch of political regulation in Syria

PARIS, October 30. /TASS/. The French Foreign Ministry has expressed is support for the relaunch of political regulation in Syria under the auspices of the UN. The ministry’s press service informed TASS that the work of the counterterrorism coalition in the region must continue due to a high risk of extremist activity.

"The only resolution of the Syrian conflict is a political one, and we support the relaunch of this process under the auspices of the UN, aimed to find a political resolution of the crisis," a representative of the press service informed. The statement was made in comment to the first session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, which has opened on Monday in Geneva.

According to the press service, at the meeting of the international coalition in Washington, set for November 14, France plans to name three key priorities in the region: political regulation of conflicts, fight against terrorism and prevention of a humanitarian disaster.

The representative of the French ministry has chosen not to comment on the question by TASS regarding US actions in northeastern Syria, namely, establishing control over oil fields.

Earlier, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley informed that the US aims to maintain control over the al-Tanf base and Syrian oil fields belonging to the Conoco company located around Deir Ezzor.

According to Milley, this move is necessary to avoid the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) to profit off these fields. He noted that the US Armed Forces would counter any attempts by Russia and Syria to take control over the fields.

The first session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee has begun on October 30 in Geneva.

The decision to set up a constitutional committee was made during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, held in the Russian resort of Sochi on January 30, 2018. According to the plan proposed by former UN Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, the committee is made up of 150 people, 50 delegates each to be fielded by Damascus, opposition and civil societies. Each group is also obliged to name 15 experts to take part in meetings held in Geneva behind closed doors.