Russian security chief calls on BRICS to minimize risks and resolve conflicts

BRASILIA, October 18. /TASS/. Russia calls on BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) partners to concentrate on minimizing risk of conflicts, ensuring stability in the nuclear rocket sphere and resolving other priority issues in international affairs, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Friday at the Meeting of BRICS High Representatives for Security Issues in Brasilia.

"It is important for us to concentrate on resolving the following priority tasks: minimizing the risk of armed conflicts, refusing bloc mentality and politics of dividing lines, ensuring strategic stability in the nucler rocket sphere, settling conflicts step-by-step," Patrushev said. He also noted the importance of "adapting the system of international security to the new conditions" and "rejecting the practice of unilateral sanctions and discriminatory regimes."

Patrushev stressed that BRICS countries are "at the forefront of countering growing threats for the whole international community." He added that the structure of international relations is becoming more and more complex, and contradictions are becoming more acute due to uneven development and expanding gaps in wealth inequality among different countries.

"At the same time, some countries still refuse to recognize the objective realities of the changing world and continue to think in categories of the cold war. Attempts to force one's own values on other countries lead to increasing xenophobia, intolerance and conflicts in international affairs," Patrushev concluded.