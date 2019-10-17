Global strategic stability system undermined by Western policy — Russian security chief

BRASILIA, October 17. /TASS/. The global strategic stability system is on the brink of collapse due to the policy of Western states, which could lead to an uncontrolled arms race, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Thursday during the Meeting of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) High Representatives for Security Issues in Brasilia.

"The global system of strategic stability established as a result of tireless efforts of our predecessors <…> is on the brink of collapse as a result of inconsistent and at times blatantly provocative policy of Western countries," Patrushev said. He noted that "this confrontational policy may lead to a new uncontrolled arms race, namely in space."

Patrushev said that "the architecture of international relations is undergoing a transformation," and that "the process of forming a more just word order is proceeding uneasily." "We note attempts to substitute international law based on the UN Charter and inter-state relations for the so-called rules-based order. At the same time, Americans and their allies are trying to subject coordinating such rules and conditions to their own geopolitical interests," he added.

"This leads to blurring universally recognized norms and principles and threatens to bring back the cold war with its divisions among insiders and outsiders," Patrushev noted.

"Well-known instruments are used in this process — unilateral economic sanctions are imposed, attempts are made to interfere into the internal affairs of unfavorable countries, even in the form of staging coups," he concluded.