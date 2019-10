MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. An explosion occurred on Friday morning on an Iranian tanker in the Red Sea not far from Saudi Arabia’s port of Jeddah, news agency ISNA reported.

According to the news agency, the tanker belongs to the National Iranian Oil Company. Two oil storage tanks were damaged in the explosion, and oil got into the Red Sea.

The agency reported that experts are studying the site now to determine the causes behind the explosion.