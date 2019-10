WASHINGTON, October 8. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in the United States and hold talks with US leader Donald Trump, the US president said via Twitter on Tuesday.

"He [Erdogan] is coming to the U.S. as my guest on November 13th," Trump wrote. He also praised the importance of US-Turkish relations, calling Ankara "a big trading partner of the United States."