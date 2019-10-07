Erdogan says US begins troop pullout from northeastern Syria

"After talks [with US President Donald Trump] yesterday evening the process of the US troop pullout has begun, just as Mr. President promised. Our authorities concerned are working [along these lines]," Erdogan told the media at Ankara airport before flying to Serbia. His statement was telecast by the NTV channel.

ANKARA, October 7. /TASS/.

Erdogan recalled his latest promise to "suddenly arrive in Syria one night" for conducting a new operation. "We are resolutely minded, because the terrorist threat is intolerable to us," he added.

On October 5, Erdogan stated on television that preparations were underway for an operation in northeastern Syria. He did not rule out that military operations, including air strikes, against Kurdish forces which Ankara regards as terrorist, might begin within days.

On October 1, Erdogan said Turkey was going to act independently to create a zone of security east of the Euphrates in Syria, because the desired result had failed to be achieved at negotiations with the US side.

Also, on October 6, Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Trump. The White House later said that Washington would not support Turkey’s operation in northern Syria or participate in it in any way. US forces will stay away from the area in question.