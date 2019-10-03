Russia against Taiwan’s membership in Int’l Civil Aviation Organization

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia think Taiwan has no right to be a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) as it is not a sovereign state, the ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"The Russian side believes that there is only one China in the world and the Chinese government is the only legitimate government representing the entire country. Taiwan is an inseparable part of China. The Russian side is against any other interpretations. Russia is against Taiwan’s membership in the ICAO and other international organizations whose members are sovereign states only," she said.

According to Zakharova, Russia is against Taiwan’s participation in any of the ICAO’s activities without the Chinese government’s consent either.

Taiwan’s foreign minister tweeted earlier that Taiwan would like to take part as an observer in the 40th session of the ICAO Assembly underway in Canada’s Montreal from September 24 through October 4.