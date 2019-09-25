Maduro presents Putin with replica of Simon Bolivar’s sword

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has presented his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin with a replica of the sword of the country’s national hero Simon Bolivar.
"During the meeting with President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, I have presented him with a replica of the sword used by liberator Simon Bolivar in the Battle of Carabobo [the decisive battle for Venezuela’s independence from Spain in 1821 — TASS], as a token of gratitude for his support of Venezuela and respect towards sovereignty and self-determination of nations," Maduro wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. The Venezuelan leader also published a video of him presenting the gift to the Russian president.
Durante la reunión con el Presidente Vladimir Putin en el Kremlin, le entregué la réplica del sable que usó el Libertador Simón Bolívar en la Batalla de Carabobo, en agradecimiento a su respaldo a Venezuela, y por su respeto a la soberanía y autodeterminación de los pueblos. pic.twitter.com/2S9VOZOx1c— Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) September 25, 2019
Maduro has deemed the meeting with Putin positive. "We have discussed a whole set of bilateral cooperation issues, pointing out new areas of expanding the system of cooperation and exchange between our peoples," the Venezuelan leader said.
The Venezuelan president arrived in Russia on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks in the Kremlin. During the meeting, the Russian leader noted that Moscow supports all legitimate bodies of Venezuela, namely, the presidential office, as well as the dialogue of Nicolas Maduro with the opposition.