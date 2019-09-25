Maduro presents Putin with replica of Simon Bolivar’s sword

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has presented his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin with a replica of the sword of the country’s national hero Simon Bolivar.

"During the meeting with President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, I have presented him with a replica of the sword used by liberator Simon Bolivar in the Battle of Carabobo [the decisive battle for Venezuela’s independence from Spain in 1821 — TASS], as a token of gratitude for his support of Venezuela and respect towards sovereignty and self-determination of nations," Maduro wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. The Venezuelan leader also published a video of him presenting the gift to the Russian president.