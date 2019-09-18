UN sends experts to Saudi Arabia to investigate Saudi Aramco attacks, media reports say

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The UN has sent its experts to Saudi Arabia to investigate the attacks on the Saudi Aramco oil refineries, AFP news agency informed, citing diplomatic sources.
Earlier, Riyadh informed that Saudi officials aim to invite international experts and UN specialists to investigate the attacks.
The UN considers international investigation of the attacks a positive step, AFP sources informed.
The facilities of Saudi Aramco oil company in the east of Saudi Arabia were attacked by ten drones in the small hours on Saturday. Yemeni Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement claimed responsibility for the incident. In particular, the world’s biggest oil refinery near the city of Abqaiq and a refinery near Khurais, where Saudi’s second largest oil field is located, came under attack.
On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia stated that it has proof of Iran’s involvement in the attacks. However, they noted that the launch site has not been determined.