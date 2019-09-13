Russian, Turkish, Iranian presidents to discuss Idlib at Ankara summit

ANKARA, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will meet at a summit on Syrian settlement in Ankara on Monday and will discuss the situation in the Idlib Region, the Turkish leader told the national NTV channel.

"Idlib will be in the focus of our attention at the trilateral meeting in Ankara. Opinions will also be exchanged on [Turkish] observation points and fight against terrorist groups," Erdogan underlined.

The president also said that Ankara "continues to cooperate with forces of the [international] coalition" in Syria. "We are also keeping in touch with them," he added.

The trilateral summit on Syria will be held in Ankara on September 16. Last time the Turkish capital welcomed the meeting it was held in the Presidential Complex in the Bestepe District. However, the president’s office announced that this time the summit of the leaders will take place in the historical Cankaya Mansion, which served as the residence for the Turkish prime minister, as well as the president until 2014.

The first Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on Syria took place in Sochi in November 2017. Following the meeting, the heads of states announced that the creation of four de-escalation zones in Syria should not undermine its territorial integrity and violate its sovereignty, while also called on the Syrian government and the opposition forces to attend the Congress of the Syrian National Dialogue. After that, the leaders’ talks on Syria were held in Ankara (April 2018), Tehran (September 2018) and Sochi (February 2019).