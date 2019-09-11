Trump says Bolton made mistakes, failed to get along with other officials

WASHINGTON, September 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his national security adviser John Bolton was dismissed for making big mistakes and failing to come to terms with other important officials of the presidential administration.

Speaking about mistakes made by Bolton, Trump recalled the mention of the so-called Libyan model in the context of North Korea. Under the Libyan model of unilateral disarmament, the country’s leader Muammar Gaddafi agreed to give up the country’s program of weapons of mass destruction (including the nuclear weapons program) in exchange for a sanctions relief. In 2011, during the course of the Libyan civil war, Gaddafi was killed by insurgents, which led to devastating consequences for the country both politically and economically.

"We were set back very badly when John Bolton talked about the Libyan model. And he made a mistake," Trump said. "Take a look at what happened to [ousted Libyan leader Muammar] Gaddafi with the Libyan model. And he’s using that to make a deal with North Korea?"

Trump also said he disagreed with Bolton on Venezuela, but did not elaborate. "I thought he was way out of line and I think I've proven to be right," he said.

"He’s actually somebody I had a very good relationship with, but he wasn’t getting along with people in the administration that I consider very important," the US president added.

Trump said he was currently considering five candidates to replace Bolton.

Earlier this week, Trump wrote on Twitter that he had asked John Bolton to relinquish his duties. According to the US leader, he and many members of his administration "disagreed strongly with many of his [Bolton’s] suggestions." The president added that he would name the new national security adviser next week.

On Tuesday evening, the White House informed that Charles Kupperman was appointed Acting National Security Adviser.