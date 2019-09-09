Raul Khajimba re-elected as Abkhazia’s president

SUKHUMI, September 9. /TASS/. Incumbent president Raul Khajimba has won the Abkhazian presidential runoff, Chairman of Abkhazia’s Central Election Commission Tamaz Gogiya told reporters on Monday.

"Today, during the session, we have approved the final protocol on the 2019 election of the President of the Republic of Abkhazia. <…> Khajimba Raul Djumkovich is to be considered the President-Elect of the Republic of Abkhazia," Gogiya stated.

According to the commission, leader of the Amtsakhara opposition party Alkhaz Kvitsiniya has received 46.17% of the vote, while Khajimba came first with 47.39%.

Gogiya added that the decision was approved unanimously by all members of the Central Election Commission present.