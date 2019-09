No discord in Russian-Armenian intergovernmental relations, says foreign minister

YEREVAN, September 6. /TASS/. Relations between Armenia and Russia have a strong basis, there is no discord between the countries at the intergovernmental level, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during Friday’s briefing.

"Intergovernmental relations between Armenia and Russia have a rather strong basis, and there is no discord between us on this level. There are some legal and judicial processes, however, but at the intergovernmental level we can promote the bilateral agenda that our strategic relations are based on," the Armenian top diplomat said, providing an evaluation of current relations between Yerevan and Moscow.