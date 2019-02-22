Armenian parliament speaker to visit Moscow on February 25-27

YEREVAN, February 22. /TASS/. Speaker of the Armenian parliament Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Moscow at the invitation of Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko on February 25, press service of the Armenian parliament said in a statement on Friday.

"At the invitation of the head of Russia's Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko, a delegation of Armenian parliamentarians headed by the speaker Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Moscow on February 25-27," the statement said.

The visit to Moscow will become Mirzoyan’s first foreign trip as parliamentary speaker.