Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Armenian parliament speaker to visit Moscow on February 25-27

World
February 22, 20:03 UTC+3 YEREVAN

The visit to Moscow will become Ararat Mirzoyan’s first foreign trip as parliamentary speaker.

Share
1 pages in this article

YEREVAN, February 22. /TASS/. Speaker of the Armenian parliament Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Moscow at the invitation of Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko on February 25, press service of the Armenian parliament said in a statement on Friday.

"At the invitation of the head of Russia's Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko, a delegation of Armenian parliamentarians headed by the speaker Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Moscow on February 25-27," the statement said.

The visit to Moscow will become Mirzoyan’s first foreign trip as parliamentary speaker.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Armenia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin
6
Putin and Lukashenko take to the ice on same team for Sochi hockey match
9
Vivid murals breathe life into California’s fire-scorched ruins
13
Polar vortex descends on US Midwest bringing bone-chilling arctic cold
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Part of Maduro's administration fled to Turkey - Guaido
2
Kim Jong Un begins train journey to Hanoi for upcoming meeting with Trump - source
3
Russia's hypersonic missiles may reach US command centers in 5 minutes, says expert
4
US Air Force plane to finish observation flight over Russia on Saturday
5
Putin says no analogs of Russian weapons will be developed in the world anytime soon
6
Russia ready to address UNSC if US stages provocation against Venezuela — envoy
7
Putin lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier to mark Defender of Fatherland Day
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT