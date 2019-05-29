Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin confirms Armenian PM’s participation in SPIEF

May 29, 11:38 UTC+3 NUR-SULTAN
NUR-SULTAN, May 29. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is expected to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

"We are waiting for the Armenian prime minister to come," he said, answering the question on what foreign leaders apart from Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in the SPIEF.

"I will not announce the others [leaders] now, because there is no final confirmation yet," Peskov added.

The SPIEF will be held on June 6-8. The forum’s events were united under the slogan "Developing the agenda of stable development." The Roscongress foundation is the forum’s organizer. TASS is the forum’s information partner and official photo hosting provider.

