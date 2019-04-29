Armenia to gain access to Russian remote sensing satellite data

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Armenia will be able to get data from Russian remote sensing satellites under an agreement concluded between Russian Space Systems Company and Armenia’s Geokosmos, the Company’s press office announced on Monday.

"in the course of the visit, the delegations of Geokosmos and Russian Space Systems agreed on commencing joint work to modernize the station of receiving and processing remote sensing satellite data located in Armenia, which will allow Geokosmos to obtain data in the regime of direct data transmission from the Earth remote sensing satellites of the Russian orbital grouping," the press office said in a statement.

Under a sub-license agreement, Geokosmos will be able to both obtain the relevant data and disseminate it. The Russian Space Systems press office stressed that this would allow the Armenian company to boost its possibilities for creating geo-information services and "localizing Russian and foreign solutions in this sphere."

Geokosmos CEO Gevorg Manukyan noted that "forming national competences in this sphere and creating solutions with the high degree of organizing the process locally are a priority area for cooperation."

During the talks, the sides also agreed on interaction in training specialists and exchanging data and the experience in the process of creating geo-information services.