Russia creates powdered Ebola vaccine for convenient transportation

Society & Culture
September 20, 14:36 UTC+3 ST.PETERSBURG

The clinical testing has been conducted in the Guinean Republic for three months

© AP Photo/Al-hadji Kudra Maliro

ST.PETERSBURG, September 20. /TASS/. Russia has created a powdered form of vaccine to fight the Ebola virus disease, which is convenient for transportation, Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said on Thursday.

"Now we have made a lyophilized powder, so it [vaccine] can be easily transported," Skvortsova told a meeting with Guinean First Lady Djene Kaba Conde on the sidelines of the Eurasian Women’s Forum in St. Petersburg.

The clinical testing of the vaccine has been conducted in the Guinean Republic for three months, Skvortsova said. "Now we have analyzed the immunizing power of this vaccine during the first three months, more than 1,000 people have been vaccinated in Guinea," she noted. The data shows that the antibody titer remains very high.

"The immunizing power is high, acceptability is good, they are safe. The advantage, which I’ve mentioned, is that it may be stored when it is minus 20 degrees (Celsius)," she said.

The minister explained that this type of vaccine demands special conditions for storage and transportation, usually in kelvinators to maintain the temperature of not below 80 degrees Celsius.

The second Eurasian Women’s Forum is held in St. Petersburg on September 19-21 under the slogan "Women for Global Security and Sustainable Development." TASS is information partner of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT