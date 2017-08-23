Russia’s ‘soldier of future’ combat gear proves its worth in Syria

KUBINKA (Moscow Region), August 23. Russia’s Ratnik (‘soldier of the future’) combat gear has successfully demonstrated its worth in Syria on many occasions and its integral parts have never been pierced in combat operations, CEO of the Central Research Institute of Precision Machine-Making (TsNIIToChMash) Dmitry Semizorov said on Wednesday.

"You all probably know that the Ratnik was used in Syria and I want to say that the combat gear proved its worth during combat operations. We checked the combat outfit that was used in difficult situations in one way or another. I want to assure you that none of the elements of the combat gear’s protection was ever pierced," the chief executive said at the Army-2017 military and technical forum in the Patriot Park in the Moscow Region.

The Ratnik is a system of advanced protective and communication equipment, weapons and ammunition. It comprises around 40 protective and life support elements and allows a soldier to get continuously updated information about the situation in the combat area. In addition, the Ratnik includes a self-contained heater, a backpack, an individual water filter, a gas mask and a medical kit.

The second-generation Ratnik combat gear has been arriving for Russia’s ground forces, the Airborne Force and marines since 2016.

An advanced Ratnik-3 combat gear with an integral exoskeleton and a helmet visor-mounted target designation system is currently being developed for Russia’s Armed Forces.