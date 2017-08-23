Ratnik combat gear enters service, delivery to army begins

Ratnik combat gear enters service, delivery to army beginsMilitary & Defense August 23, 11:16
KUBINKA /Moscow region/, August 23. /TASS/. The Ratnik combat gear has entered service, the delivery to the army has begun, Director General of Russia’s Central Research Institute for Precision Machine Building (part of the Rostec Corporation) Dmitry Semizorov said on the sidelines of the Army-2017 International Military-Technical Forum being held in the Moscow region.
"Today, the Ratnik combat gear has entered service, the delivery to the army is underway," he said.
According to Semizorov, all the issues that users may possibly face are immediately dealt with.
The Ratnik combat gear is a modular system consisting of ten subsystems, which can be modified depending on a combat situation, weather conditions and other factors. The Ratnik system comprises more than 40 items, particularly small arms, helmets, body armor, communications means and GLONASS navigation equipment. The combat gear is promoted as an outfit for the "soldier of the future."