Armenian PM discusses military-technical cooperation with Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has discussed military-technical cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting on June 6, he informed reporters on Friday.

"We have discussed the prospects of further cooperation in this sphere," he said during a press conference held within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 6-8.

Pashinyan said that he and Putin had agreed at their meeting on June 6 to invigorate gas price talks.

"We agreed to invigorate our talks on that matter to finally reach a solution," he told the news conference.

He also said he hoped the gas price the side would ultimately agree would not "impede the country’s further economic development."