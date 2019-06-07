Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Armenian PM discusses military-technical cooperation with Putin

Military & Defense
June 07, 20:25 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG
ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has discussed military-technical cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting on June 6, he informed reporters on Friday.

"We have discussed the prospects of further cooperation in this sphere," he said during a press conference held within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 6-8. The forum’s motto this year is "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda". The organizer for SPIEF-2019 is the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is a media partner, the official photo hosting agency and the operator of SPIEF’s presentation zones with support from multinational firm EY, and the Foreign Investment Advisory Council in Russia.

Pashinyan said that he and Putin had agreed at their meeting on June 6 to invigorate gas price talks.

"We agreed to invigorate our talks on that matter to finally reach a solution," he told the news conference.

He also said he hoped the gas price the side would ultimately agree would not "impede the country’s further economic development."

