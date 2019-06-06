Putin expects SPIEF will be useful for Armenian premier, attending it for the first time

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. At talks with the Armenian prime minister, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) would be useful and interesting for Nikol Pashinyan, who is taking part in it for the first time.

"I have no doubts that it will be interesting, and I hope useful, for you to take part in discussion within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. This is a good platform for meeting with colleagues, communicate, exchange opinions on current issues of the economic agenda, discuss certain political issues. A useful and major event," Putin told the Armenian prime minister.

Russia is Armenia’s leading trade-economic partner, accounting for 26% of its foreign trade, Putin reiterated. Direct Russian investment in Armenia amounts to almost $2 billion.

"There are many other points that show a special allied nature of our relations," Putin summed up.

