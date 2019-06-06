Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin expects SPIEF will be useful for Armenian premier, attending it for the first time

Business & Economy
June 06, 18:31 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Russia is Armenia’s leading trade-economic partner, accounting for 26% of its foreign trade, the president reiterated

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. At talks with the Armenian prime minister, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) would be useful and interesting for Nikol Pashinyan, who is taking part in it for the first time.

"I have no doubts that it will be interesting, and I hope useful, for you to take part in discussion within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. This is a good platform for meeting with colleagues, communicate, exchange opinions on current issues of the economic agenda, discuss certain political issues. A useful and major event," Putin told the Armenian prime minister.

Russia is Armenia’s leading trade-economic partner, accounting for 26% of its foreign trade, Putin reiterated. Direct Russian investment in Armenia amounts to almost $2 billion.

"There are many other points that show a special allied nature of our relations," Putin summed up.

The 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 6-8. The forum’s motto this year is "Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda". The organizer for SPIEF-2019 is the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is a media partner, the official photo hosting agency and the operator of SPIEF’s presentation zones with support from multinational firm EY, and the Foreign Investment Advisory Council in Russia.

