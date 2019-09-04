Iran will start third stage of rolling down its nuclear deal commitments on Friday

Iran gives Europe two months to comply with terms of 2015 nuke deal

TEHRAN, September 4. /TASS/. Tehran will start the third stage of rolling down its commitments in the framework of the Iranian nuclear deal on Friday, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

"Iran will start the third stage of rolling down its commitments on the nuclear deal on Friday," Rouhani told Press TV.

He added that Tehran "will stop observing restrictions on nuclear research outlined in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)." "Iran is ready to fully return to observing the nuclear deal if other parties in the agreement fulfill their obligations," he noted.

The situation around the Iranian nuclear deal deteriorated after the United States withdrew from the agreement on 8 May 2018 and reimposed economic sanctions on Iranian oil.