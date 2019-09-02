Moscow blasts puzzling US airstrike in Idlib

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Washington’s tactics in Idlib are seriously bewildering and trigger alarm bells, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday commenting on Washington’s airstrike in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

"The United States’ inconsistent and contradictory moves in Idlib are bound to raise eyebrows and concern. On the one hand, US representatives demand an end to the escalation of tensions from every pulpit, even at the UN, stirring up passions concerning the suffering of the civilian population, while ignoring the unprecedented concentration of terrorists recognized as such by the UN Security Council. On the other, they [the Americans] carry out an airstrike inflicting large-scale destruction and casualties," the ministry pointed out. "The question arises: what makes the American bombs ‘better’ than Russia’s and why are the US terrorist targets more ‘legitimate’ than the terrorist facilities, which were destroyed by Syrian government forces backed by Russian aviation?"

"In view of that, we believe it would be appropriate to hope that UN humanitarian workers will take into account the consequences from the US operation in Idlib when putting together their reports and promptly inform the UN Security Council members about its aftermath for civilians, civilian infrastructure and its compliance with international humanitarian law," the ministry added.