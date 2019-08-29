Foreign minister: Armenia’s administration will not attend September 1 events in Poland

YEREVAN, August 29. /TASS/. Armenia's administration will not take part in the events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II that will be held on September 1 in Poland, despite the invitation. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told journalists about the decision on Thursday.

"It is a principal issue. We represent the country which had direct relation to World War II. Our grandfathers fought in the Soviet army against the Nazis. We made a great contribution to the common victory, and then, together with others, we protected our great motherland [the Soviet Union — TASS]. And, of course, it is normal that we have a sensitive approach on this issue in terms of the organization of such events at various venues," Mnatsakanyan noted.

Belarusian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anatoly Glaz earlier voiced a similar position on the events in Warsaw. "The liberation of Eastern and Central Europe, the final defeat of Nazism on German territory were made possible only through the heroic efforts of the whole multinational Red Army. That said, Kazakhstan, the countries of Central Asia and Russia were not invited to Warsaw," he noted.