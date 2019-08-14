Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church dissolved, merged with Orthodox Church of Ukraine

KIEV, August 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church (UAOC) has officially ceased to exist and has been merged with the new Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), the Ukrainian parliamentary newspaper Golos Ukrainy published the statement on Wednesday.

Lavrov slams new Ukrainian church as ‘travesty of history’ aimed at dividing both nations

"On July 29, 2019, <…> the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church religious organization was terminated through reorganization, namely merging with the Orthodox Church of Ukraine religious organization," the statement reads.

Due to dissolution of the UAOC, all the warrants of authority issued to its name before July 29 were recalled.