Top Russian, French diplomats discuss Iran nuclear deal, Ukraine over phone

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, discussed over the phone on Tuesday specific steps aimed at preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the outcome of the parliamentary election in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"[The two ministers] agreed to continue taking specific steps to preserve the JCPOA and ease tensions around Iran," the ministry said.

"The parties exchanged views in detail on the outcome of the parliamentary election in Ukraine," the Russian Foreign Ministry added. "They reaffirmed the need for the full implementation of the Minsk agreements."

The two top diplomats also pointed to the need for the cessation of hostilities and the relaunching of a political process in Libya without any preconditions.

"They discussed a number of bilateral issues, including the schedule of upcoming contacts," the ministry added.