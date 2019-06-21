Trump says US was ‘cocked & loaded’ for Iran strike, but stopped 10 minutes before launch

WASHINGTON, June 21 /TASS/. The U.S. States was ready to deliver surgical strikes on three targets in Iran, but at the very last moment the operation was stopped, US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.

"We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not... proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone," he tweeted.

Trump said that on Thursday evening the U.S. had imposed new unilateral sanctions against Iran. He did not say what the new restrictive measures implied.

"I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world. Sanctions are biting & more added last night," he noted.

Trump also warned that the US will never let Iran have nuclear weapons.

"Iran can never have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the world!" the US leader stressed.