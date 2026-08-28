Russia’s Petrov takes bronze in 1,000m event at 2026 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian rower Zakhar Petrov won bronze on Friday in the men’s 1,000-meter canoe singles event at the 2026 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, taking place in the Polish city of Poznan on August 26-30.

The Russian clocked the distance in 4 minutes 7.46 seconds. Martin Fuksa from the Czech Republic and Hungary’s Daniel Fejes finished slightly ahead of him with an identical time of 4 minutes 7.44 seconds.

Petrov, 24, is a five-time world champion.

Sixteen Russians are taking part in the championship in Poland, competing as neutrals.

Paracanoeing competitions are also held within the framework of the 2026 World Championships and Russia is represented by six rowers, namely Larisa Volk, Alexander Dulik, Artur Chuprov, Roman Serebryakov, Zakhar Nazarenko and Alexander Ilichev.

At the 2025 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Italy, Russian rowers won two gold and two bronze medals.